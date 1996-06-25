1996

The Nutty Professor

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 25th, 1996

Studio

Universal Pictures

Eddie Murphy stars as shy Dr. Sherman Klump, a kind, brilliant, 'calorifically challenged' genetic professor. When beautiful Carla Purty joins the university faculty, Sherman grows desperate to whittle his 400-pound frame down to size and win her heart. So, with one swig of his experimental fat-reducing serum, Sherman becomes 'Buddy Love', a fast-talking, pumped-up , plumped down Don Juan.

Cast

Eddie MurphySherman Klump | Buddy Love
Jada Pinkett SmithCarla Purty
James CoburnHarlan Hartley
Larry MillerDean Richmond
Dave ChappelleReggie Warrington
John AlesJason

