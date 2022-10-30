Not Available

Vuko, a young servant of Kotor prince, makes entourage with his brother and friends in order to obtain for the daughter of Venetian Doge for the prince's son. They spend seven weeks of drinking, whoring and without thoughts of anything else. And then, one morning, running through narrow streets before the army, Vuko accidentally witnesses the fight between the knights and the guards. Vuko falls into the hands of guards, and finds himself imprisoned. Even without knowing beforehand who is Maltese, Vuko is being sworn in on the eve of execution, so that the knight would deceive his miserable destiny at least a bit.