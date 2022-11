Not Available

Briar and Belle live alone in a quiet house on a quiet street. No-one ever visits, and they never leave. Things have always been this way and the two girls know they always will be. They are happy. But fun and games are only fun for so long, and as the playful wanderings of Briar's mind begin to lead her thoughts into the unknown, the pressure out the world outside the windows begins to push in on their sealed safety and threatens to divide the sisters forever.