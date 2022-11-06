The Obsessed

Not Available

Albert has always been one to retreat from life into his own imagination. But when peer, Billy, leads him and two other friends on a hiking trip, Albert's imagination becomes reality. Albert will discover that the Sierra Nevada holds far greater dangers than steep cliffs and snow covered slopes. Within the mountain range's shadowy forests and deep ravines lies a grave, lost for generations. Beneath the damp soil rests a girl and a diamond necklace with the power to turn an innocent trip into a struggle for survival.