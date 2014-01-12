2014

The Occupants

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 12th, 2014

Studio

Not Available

A supernatural thriller directed by Todd Alcott who co-wrote the script with Holly Golden, and features Michael Rady and Toby Huss. Golden produced the film along with Ilan Arboleda. The film revolves around Lucy, who has a new husband, a new home and a new baby, but old ghosts won't let her be. She has dedicated her life to helping families break the cycle of abuse, so when she and her husband, Wade, see the echoes of a violent family tragedy in their home, Lucy tries to help the tortured souls break free of their torment and move on. She finds, however, that these ghosts don't want her help -- they want to lead Lucy and her family to their doom.

Cast

Michael RadyWade
Toby HussFather
James UrbaniakGlen
Macey CruthirdRuth
Katherine KamhiMother
Kristen ArizaClare

