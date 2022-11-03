The Octopus 10

Not Available

The final instalment in the legendary Octopus Series fro RAI Italy. Throughout The Octopus series we have seen many generations of the Mafia, starting in the 1950's and now ending in the 1990's. We return to find an ageing and solitary Tano Cariddi in his hideaway on the slopes of Mount Etna, where we left him at the end of Octopus Series 7. He is tormented at night by his past, his mother, father, sister, wife, lost loves and villainy are the nocturnal phantoms from which Tano is trying to escape. Men, young and old, obliged to defend a proud past, young sons, knowing or oblivious, having to make cruel decisions, whether to be ruined by shame or to embark on an extreme and lawless adventures.