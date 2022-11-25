Not Available

The short documentary 'The Odd Couple: A Story of Two Triathletes' is an inspirational tale of two triathletes, each with their own set of challenges. Jeff is a below the leg amputee and is a mentor to Parvin, who thinks that adhering to the appearance of his Sikh faith is inherently disadvantageous and holds him from competing as a triathlete. Ironically both chose their challenges - Jeff is an amputee by choice and Parvin is Sikh by choice. The movie is an attempt to bring to light Jeff and Parvin's inspiring friendship and their positive attitude to achieve their dream of being a triathlete despite their daily struggles. The film transcends cultural and demographic barriers and has a universal appeal in how we all can overcome our own challenges.