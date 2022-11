Not Available

A lance corporal commits suicide in a marine camp. Seung-min, who was close to the dead marine, is sent to detention camp for charges of being a homosexual. After his time in detention camp, Seung-min returns to his camp, but is met with contempt and abusement. He sees a junior marine Yoon-ha, who is mixed race, also being discriminated by the other marines, and feels a sense of kinship.