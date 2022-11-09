The Official George Best Story

Not Available

Genius, Maverick, Legend, George Best is perhaps the most talented footballer ever to walk the face of the earth. Best was the best, Pele, Cryuff, Maradona – all were superb but Best had their talent and more. George Best had the confidence and arrogance to try absolutely anything – he knew he was a genius and was not afraid to show the world. He revelled in the limelight but as the first of the new superstars, he found himself unable to cope with the temptations thrown at his feet – alcohol, late nights & women. He indulged them all and as a result walked out of top class professional football in 1972 aged just 26.