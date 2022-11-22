The Official History of Baseball, Vol 1&2

Not Available

There is no professional sport with a history quite like baseball. We may recall great moments from other sports, but rarely are they remembered as an integral part of our lives as is baseball. Ask a Pittsburgh fan where he was for Bill Mazeroski's home run. Mention Bucky Dent to a New Yorker - or Bill Buckner to a resident of Boston. Is there a Toronto fan alive who wasn't jumping just as high as Joe Carter in 1993? Baseball is passed down from one generation to another in a patient process that, in some ways, never ends. It's been this way for more than a century and will undoubtedly continue for generations to come. Contained herein, are the most memorable moments from baseball's first 125 years, each moment guaranteed to kindle a reminder of a special time - a special place. That's what baseball is all about.