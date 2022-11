Not Available

THE Official History of Celtic Football Club tells the captivating story of a unique sporting institution, and it is one of many triumphs and occasional tragedies. For 120 years, Celtic, a Scottish club with proud Irish roots, has remained the lifeblood for a support who have been as devoted as the club has been enthralling. From humble beginnings in a church hall in Glasgow’s East End through to the multi-million pound concern that Celtic is today.