The Offspring performs live at the legendary Woodstock festival on July 23rd,1999. Setlist: 1. All I Want 2. The Kids Aren't Alright 3. Walla Walla 4. Gone Away 5. Have You Ever 6. I Choose 7. Bad Habit 8. Cool To Hate 9. Gotta Get Away 10. Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) 11. Intermission 12. Come Out And Play 13. Staring At The Sun 14. Why Don't You Get A Job 15. Self Esteem