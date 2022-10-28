1987

The Offspring

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 24th, 1987

Studio

Conquest Productions

The uncle of an executed murderess relates four stories of his hometown, Oldfield, to a reporter: an elderly man pursues a romance with a younger woman, even to the grave and beyond...a wounded man on the run from creditors is rescued by a backwoods hermit with the secret to eternal life...a glass-eating carny pays the ultimate price for looking for love on the outside...and Civil War soldiers are held captive by a household of orphans with strange intentions for them.

Cast

Clu GulagerStanley Burnside
Terry KiserJesse Hardwick
Rosalind CashSnakewoman
Cameron MitchellSgt. Gallen
Harry CaesarFelder Evans
Susan TyrrellBeth Chandler

