The Offspring present exactly what your looking for in camcorder entertainment. Americana is the video that gives you the inside story behind this bands humble beginnings. Watch the true story of a Californian garage band as they stumble into the limelight. Also check out Americas finest boarders (skate, wake, snow & surf) and Americas finest bikers (BMX & Moto-X) as they huck there shit. This is no Hollywood production. No actors and no stuntmen, just friends and the Offspring.