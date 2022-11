Not Available

The Offspring plays live at the famous Wembley Stadium in England. The footage is from their Conspiracy of One-tour in 2001. Setlist: 1. Bad Habit 2. All I Want 3. Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) 4. Million Miles Away 5. Gone Away 6. Have You Ever 7. Gotta Get Away 8. Staring At The Sun 9. Dammit, I Changed Again 10. Original Prankster 11. The Kids Aren't Alright 12. Self Esteem 13. Come Out And Play 14. Want You Bad