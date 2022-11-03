The Oily American

Not Available

Moe Hican, an Indian, has struck it rich. Oil has been found on his property, and he now owns an estate with oil rigs everywhere. Even the fountain spouts oil! His mansion is as uppercrust as any, but he prefers to live in a tepee and hunt moose, within the rooms of his vast home, which have forests of their own. Moe and his butler go on a hunting expedition, with the butler being hit with every instrument Moe uses to try to kill a pint-sized moose.