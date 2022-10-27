1939

The Oklahoma Kid

  • Western
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 10th, 1939

Studio

Not Available

McCord's gang robs the stage carrying money to pay Indians for their land, and the notorious outlaw "The Oklahoma Kid" Jim Kincaid takes the money from McCord. McCord stakes a "sooner" claim on land which is to be used for a new town; in exchange for giving it up he gets control of gambling and saloons. When Kincaid's father runs for mayor, McCord incites a mob to lynch the old man whom McCord has already framed for murder.

Cast

Humphrey BogartWhip McCord
Rosemary LaneJane Hardwick
Donald CrispJudge Hardwick
Harvey StephensNed Kincaid
Hugh SothernJohn Kincaid
Charles MiddletonAlec Martin

