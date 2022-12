Not Available

The film "The Okulum's Journey" is the work of Ido Dvora and Maayan Gad as part of their practical studies in the field of communication. The entire film was created in 3D animation, using the softwares Cinema 4D, Adobe Fuse, Adobe Mixamo, and Premiere Pro. The film depicts the journey of Tom and Rina, the protagonists of the film, who embark on an adventure to liberate the Okulum Passages.