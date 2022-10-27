Not Available

The 80’s and 90’s was a great time to be a fan of professional wrestling. The wrestlers of this generation never failed to put on unforgettable shows. Now learn the behind the scene stories of these men who put wrestling on the mainstream. With original never before seen interviews and footage, hear first hand from the men who lived it… These are The Old Boys! Featuring a cast of legends in the wrestling business: Roddy Piper, Terry Funk, Bret Hart, Dynamite Kid, Davey Boy Smith, Jake Roberts, Iron Sheik, Scott Hall, Demolition, Ted DiBiase, Road Warrior Animal, Brutus Beefcake, Honky Tonk Man, Marty Jannetty, Tatanka, Jacques Rougeau, Lanny Poffo, Virgil, Pierre Ouellet, Paul Roma, Jim Powers, Bob Holly, Raven, Brian James, Billy Gunn and more. These legends tell all in this most candid, eye opening wrestling documentary ever that is not to be missed!