The Old Bull

Thelma and Zazu are on a leisurely excursion in a borrowed car. Thelma lets Zazu drive. When she brakes to avoid a bull pulled along by three rustics, her foot gets stuck and the car crashes through a barn. The barn's owner won't let them leave without paying damages. The gals hoof it, walking in a large circle to arrive back at the farmer's house after dark. While outside his door, they hear a radio broadcast to beware a lion escaped from a wintering circus. Can Thelma and Zasu reclaim the car while avoiding the angry farmer, his prize bull, and the renegade lion?