1932

The Old Dark House

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Comedy

Release Date

October 19th, 1932

Studio

Universal Pictures

Seeking shelter from a pounding rainstorm in a remote region of Wales, several travellers are admitted to a gloomy, foreboding mansion belonging to the extremely strange Femm family. Trying to make the best of it, the guests must deal with their sepulchral host, Horace Femm and his obsessive, malevolent sister Rebecca. Things get worse as the brutish manservant Morgan gets drunk and runs amok...

Cast

Melvyn DouglasRoger Penderel
Charles LaughtonSir William 'Bill' Porterhouse
Lilian BondGladys Perkins aka Gladys DuCane (as Lillian Bond)
Ernest ThesigerHorace Femm
Eva MooreRebecca Femm
Raymond MasseyPhilip Waverton

