The Old Docker

A re-enactment of the Jules Durand case. “In 1910 [leader of the French socialist movement Jean] Jaurès took the lead in defending a working-class coal miner, Jules Durand, accused of complicity in and condemned to death for the murder of a labor leader. As in the Dreyfus Affair, a false dossier had been used to convict Durand. Jaurès proclaimed it was the memory of the Dreyfus Affair that saved Durand. The case was the Dreyfus Affair of the working class.” (http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2014/03/french_profiles_in_courage.html)