2003

The Old Fairy Tale: When the Sun Was God

  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 18th, 2003

Studio

Zodiak

In IX century Europe, on the brink of Poland's birth, a cruel prince, Popiel, murders his cousins to ensure his son's succession. His crimes lead to an uprising of his subjects lead by the former commander of Popiel's army, Piastun, and a young hunter and warrior, Ziemowit. Meanwhile Ziemowit falls in love with Dziwa, lovely girl who is to become a priestess in the local temple ...

Cast

Michal ZebrowskiZiemowit
Bogdan StupkaPopiel
Małgorzata Foremniakksieżna
Marina AleksandrovaDziwa (w napisach: Marina Aleksandrowa)
Jerzy TrelaWizun
Ewa WiśniewskaJarucha

View Full Cast >

Images