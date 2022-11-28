The Old Grey Whistle Test - 1971-73

Not Available

PART 1 (1971-72) - 1. Lindisfarne - Fog On The Tyne, 2. Curtis Mayfield - Keep On Keeping On, 3. David Bowie - Queen Bitch, 4. Wishbone Ash - Jailbait, 5. Fairport Convention - The Hanging Song, 6. The Crickets - Lovesick Blues, 7. Roxy Music - Ladytron, 8. Beach Boys - You Need A Mess Of Help To Stand Alone, 9. Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild, 10. Jerry Lee Lewis - Chantilly Lace, 11. Jerry Lee Lewis - Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On. > PART 2 (1973) 1. The Who - Relay, 2. John Martyn - I'd Rather Be The Devil, 3. The Wailers - Stir It Up, 4. Average White Band - Put It Where You Want It, 5. Ry Cooder - Vigilante Man, 6. Clifford T Ward - Scullery, 7. Sensational Alex Harvey Band - Next, 8. Rory Gallagher - Walk On Hot Coals