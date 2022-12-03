The Old Grey Whistle Test - Volume 2

1. Heads Hands & Feet, 2. Kevin Ayers, 3. Roxy Music, 4. Loggins & Messina, 5. The Who, 6. Judee Sill, 7. Argent, 8. Humble Pie, 9. Average White Band, 10. Montrose, 11. Bruce Johnston, 12. Be Bop Deluxe, 13. Nils Lofgren, 14. Daryl Hall & John Oates, 15. Joan Armatrading, 16. Roy Harper, 17. The Adverts, 18. Patti Smith, 19. Siouxsie & the Banshees, 20. Moore & Lynott, 21. Undertones, 22. Squeeze, 23. OMD, 24. Stanley Clarke/George Duke, 25. Tom Verlaine, 26. Aztec Camera, 27. Thomas Dolby, 28. Style Council, 29. Suzanne Vega, 30.Skiffle Jam, 31. Prefab Sprout, 32. Pet Shop Boys, 33. Pogues
View Full Cast >