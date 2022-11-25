The Old House

Not Available

An old house withers away at the heart of a village ripped in half by a road where cars no longer stop. During the dictatorship, this building was the most progressive Catholic seminary in Portugal. António, the front door neighbor, was brought up and raised a family in its shadow. Ever since the Dominican priests left, he has been its most faithful caretaker - keeper of ghosts, memories, and hallways now emptied of life. Abandoned for years, the town's former epicenter now hopes for a new life.