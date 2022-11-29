The Old Man and Two Mountains

Not Available

«The Foolish Old Man Removes the Mountains» is a well-known fable from Chinese mythology about the virtues of perseverance and willpower. It was also used by Mao Zedong in a famous speech in 1945. Now Marc Handler, former creative director of Disney China, becomes chief scriptwriter to develop an original plot based on the old fable. New animation film about Foolish Old Man adopts a more "painterly" 2D hand-painted style, and makes extensive use of traditional opera elements in its soundtrack.