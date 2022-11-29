The Old Man - The Movie

Not Available

Grandchildren come to the village of Old Man in the summer for a visit. It is a far cry from the idyllic summer vacation with the grandfather, because the Old Man spends his hard time working on children and his dairy cow. Jumpers do not understand rural manners and cause the prized cow to flee. Now, Old Man and the children have 24 hours to find the cow before the untried udder explodes and causes a dairy nuclear disaster. The old man and the children begin a merciless race as the udder has to be defiled before the mysterious Dairy sends the cow to the heavenly meadow. Along this journey, our heroes face yet another despicable rural hipster, forest beasts, desperate lumberjacks, and a lunatic bear in constipation.