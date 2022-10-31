The Old School of Capitalism

Not Available

The film is mixture of documentary and fiction examining the new god of capitalism offered to the Serbs with the ending of state socialism. The story's background are a number of strikes in Belgrade during the late 2000s and these introduce us to a number of characters who play themselves. Explosive situations result with employees dressed in American football helmets and pads square up with employers' heavies in their bullet-proof vests.A visit from the Russian tycoon's representative and vice president Joe Biden's arrival complicate the proceedings further.