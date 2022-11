Not Available

The Australian goldfields period drama Rush (1974) was given The Late Show treatment with a slick re-editing and re-voicing which produced absurd plotlines, strange characters and 'Stupid Hat Day' on the goldfields. 'The Olden Days' originally appeared as 20 three-minute stand-alone short segments in _"Late Show, The" (1992)_, and were later strung together and released on video.