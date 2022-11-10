Not Available

The Olsen Gang Sees Red

  • Family
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nordisk Film

Egon and the gang are hired to stage a robbery of an antique Chinese vase for an economically challenged baron. Naturally they fooled, which infuriates Egon. The gang tries to get back at the baron by switching the vase with a cheap Hong Kong copy. One attempt is made during the barons hunting party, where Egon ends up being bricked up in the catacombs. In another attempt, the gang has to coordinate breaking through several walls at The Royal Theater in Copenhagen with the "Elverhøj" overture.

Cast

Morten GrunwaldBenny Frandsen
Poul BundgaardKjeld Jensen
Jes HoltsøBørge Jensen
Lene BrøndumFie
Bjørn Watt-BoolsenBaron
Ove Verner HansenFrits

