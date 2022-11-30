The Ominous Project Universe Presents: ISOLATION

Not Available

Filmed in Macon, Georgia during the “Covid-19 Pandemic” as an “EXPERIMENTAL” quarantine project; witness this thrilling 1st Episode in this horror anthology series from Foreman Empire Productions’ CEO Shreco Bakari & executive board members Amanda Shanely & Tonya Cole. Director: After the international success of the multi award winning found footage horror films “The Ominous Project” & “The Ominous Project 2: Macabre File”; Bakari and his team dives deeper into the sinister Universe of The Ominous Project Universe, with this unique found-footage style Anthology Horror Series spinoff.