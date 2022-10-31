The One Man Jury

Officer Jim Wade is a loose cannon on the force with a reputation roughing up suspects, informants, witnesses, and just about everybody else who rubs him the wrong way. When women start being killed by mysterious serial murderer called The Slasher, Wade vows to put a stop to the killing spree, regardless of whether through legal means or not.
|Christopher Mitchum
|Sergeant Blake
|Pamela Susan Shoop
|Wendy Sommerset
|Joe Spinell
|Mike Abatino
|Cara Williams
|Nancy
|Jack Palance
|Lieutenant Wade
View Full Cast >