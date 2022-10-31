Not Available

The One Man Jury

  • Crime
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Officer Jim Wade is a loose cannon on the force with a reputation roughing up suspects, informants, witnesses, and just about everybody else who rubs him the wrong way. When women start being killed by mysterious serial murderer called The Slasher, Wade vows to put a stop to the killing spree, regardless of whether through legal means or not.

Cast

Christopher MitchumSergeant Blake
Pamela Susan ShoopWendy Sommerset
Joe SpinellMike Abatino
Cara WilliamsNancy
Jack PalanceLieutenant Wade

