2011

The One Warrior is a fantasy/action piece that is loosely based on video adventure games. In our story, the character of The One Warrior finds himself in a mythical world where he must destroy the Evil Lord Shoukata, but to do so he must first fight his way through many challenges. These include dragons, the cursed swords of Damacleus, the Samurai Six, the Amazon Warriors, and much, much more. With each level he passes through, the more powerful he becomes until the end where we realize it is really a man who may have been testing a new video game. Or was it? The truth may never be known. Written by Jewel A