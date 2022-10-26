1979

The Onion Field

  • Crime
  • Drama

September 8th, 1979

Black Marble Productions

Greg Powell, a disturbed ex-con, recruits Jimmy Youngblood (Smith) a petty thief, as partner in crime. Powell panics when they two of are pulled over by two cops for tail lights. Powell decides to kidnap the cops and Smith goes along with his crazy scheme. They drive out to a deserted onion field in Bakersfield, where one cop is killed and the other escapes. The film explores the consequences.

James WoodsGregory Ulas Powell
Ted DansonDet. Ian James Campbell
Ronny CoxDet. Sgt. Pierce R. Brooks
David HuffmanDist. Atty. Phil Halpin
Christopher LloydJailhouse lawyer
Dianne HullHelen Hettinger (as Diane Hull)

