The Only Mom

A family move out of town to raise an autistic daughter peacefully. Then the girl changes, the emotional daughter becomes a polite and sweet little girl. The mother feels she really has became a perfect mother for the first time. But the house getting stranger day by day because of a mystery that has been unsolved for a decades. Who is really inside the little girl, the same autistic girl or a spirit? Will the mother want her real daughter back or continue with a sweet little girl?