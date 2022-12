Not Available

Sam Langberg began training for the ironman triathlon 4 months before the COVID-19 pandemic would turn his typical day as an ER doctor on its head. Even though his race was canceled two months into the New Orleans quarantine, he decided to embark on the 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride, and 26.2 mile run – solo. This documentary short follows Sam’s day long journey, shifting through his memories of struggles in the hospital, and ultimately, showing his ability to endure.