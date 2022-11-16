Not Available

The Operative follows the story of Rachel, a rogue spy from Israel's feared national intelligence force Mossad, vanishes without a trace while attending her father's funeral in London. The only clue to her whereabouts is a cryptic phone call she places to her former handler Thomas, who is then summoned from Germany to Israel by Mossad. With Rachel's life immersed in her assignments as part of a vast espionage effort against Iran's nuclear program, Thomas must retrace her steps to determine what threats she may now pose to their operation, while also working to protect her.