The Optic Nerve

Not Available

A faceless paparazzo pursues a desperate couple through a barren environment of imposing industrial and natural oppression, and like birds in a cage, there is no hope of escape. The idea for this film grew out Surrealist game of the “Exquisite Corpse”. I gave 3 fellow filmmakers a roll of 16mm filmstock and asked them to shoot it without telling me or each other what they had shot. I took their footage and created the film. The musical score was inspired by radiator noise interfering with sleep.