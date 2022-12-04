The Or Cloud

Not Available

A guided adventure for the eyeballs. And as such, also, of necessity, an adventure of the mind (how could it be otherwise ?). (...) I believe there is a current which runs at the core of all beings, call it life force, a dynamic which in individuals reflects both the personal and the universal. Up on the screen, frames in motion, a rushing stream of articulated energy to resonate with that inner biological current. Adventurous eyeballing then, in the ideal, an epiphanous moment of mutual recognition and commiseration between energy forms. "There is a vibration which exists to enrapture and console us." (Rilke). I like to think this vibration can be detected streaming out of The Cloud.