The 2004 Orange Revolution in Ukraine was a massive civil demonstration for democracy and against electoral fraud. Millions of empassioned citizens braved freezing weather conditions to fight against stolen elections and to protest the poisoning of their candidate, Victor Yushchenko. From Kyiv to Donetsk, from Odessa, to Lviv, the filmmaker personally engaged with Ukrainians on all sides of the debate to compile "The Orange Chronicles", a personal account of three months spent.