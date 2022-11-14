Not Available

For millions of people, the Nickelodeon Network is synonymous with growing up. In just a few years, the channel grew from a small local channel to an international phenomenon that helped shape a generation. Led by Geraldine Laybourne, the visionary who turned the company into an $8 billion juggernaut. But what was the whole story? The Orange Years journeys behind the scenes of the "kids first" phenomenal programming to chronicle the unprecedented success of Nickelodeon, straight from the mouths of those who brought the classic shows to us as children. Filled with interviews from the actors, writers, animators, and creators from all your favorite golden age Nick shows, the film offers a new perspective on Nickelodeon, from the humble origins of the channel deep into the SNICK years.