A group of friends travel to an isolated area of Hawaii to get away from it all and relax for the weekend. The group is relaxing, drinking beer and listening to the radio, when suddenly there is a bright flash in the sky and a meteorite crashes to the ground near their party. While attempting to investigate the explosion, some of the group comes across a small glowing orb floating in the air. One by one the orb enters the friends' bodies and takes control of them, turning them into mindless killers. The group runs for their lives not knowing who has been infected by the orb and who they can trust......