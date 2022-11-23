Not Available

Oswaldo Vigas, a renowned Venezuelan painter, returns, in his 80s, to the town where he was raised, searching for a painting that was lost during his teenage years. If he finds it, he and his wife, Jeannine, will be able to complete an exhibition about the early stages of his career. This search becomes more than an opportunity to revisit the early influences on his art. During this exploration, he is confronted with a chapter of his youth that marked him for the rest of his life, and defined him as a human being and as a creator. The search for the lost painting, EL VENDEDOR DE ORQUÍDEAS (THE ORCHID SELLER), allows us to discover the human side of one of the most influential artists of Latin America.