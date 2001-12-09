2001

The Order

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 9th, 2001

Studio

777 Films Corporation

When Rudy, an artifacts smuggler, goes to Jerusalem to rescue his kidnapped archeologist father, he faces deportation by a scheming police chief. Now, to find his dad and recover a sacred scroll, he'll have to outwit officials and a ruthless sect. With the help of a beautiful Israeli cop, Rudy battles a faction of religious zealots determined to see a holy war at all costs.

Cast

Brian ThompsonCyrus Jacob
Charlton HestonProf. Walter Finley
Sofia MilosLt. Dalia Barr
Ben CrossMaj. Ben Ner
Shalom Sharon RaginianoBassam
Joseph J. TomaskaGoldman

