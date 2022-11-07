Not Available

In the margins of the United States, there lives a revolutionary Christianity. One with a quiet disposition that seeks to do "small things with great love," and in so doing is breaking 21st Century stereotypes surrounding this 2000 year old faith. "The Ordinary Radicals" is set against the modern American political and social backdrop of the next Great Awakening. Traveling across the United States on a tour to promote the book "Jesus for President", Shane Claiborne and a rag-tag group of "ordinary radicals" interpret Biblical history and its correlation with the current state of American politics. Sharing a relevant outlook for people with all faith perspectives, director Jamie Moffett examines this growing movement. As Shane Claiborne and Chris Haw write in the book, "This is not a set of political suggestions for the world; this is about invoking and embodying the alternative. All of this is an invitation to join a peculiar people- those with no king but God, who practice jubilee