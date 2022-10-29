Not Available

"The Original Food Truck," Haven Brothers: Legacy of the American Diner tells the story of Haven Bros. Diner, the oldest operating diner on wheels. The original fast food, the first food truck owned by woman, this late night lunch cart has served patrons for over 120 years. Located in the birthplace of the American diner, Providence, RI, the documentary centers around the fact that Haven Bros. was almost lost to the modernizing of Providence. The diner was moved from its reserved parking spot next to Providence City Hall, and this was considered blasphemy to its loyal followers. In the words of lifelong Providence resident and founder of artists' collaborative AS220, Umberto Crenca, "It's not just the physical reality of it being here, but the conceptual reality of it being not here. What would be missed?" The story of Haven Brothers is the story of the American Dream, the American diet, and what it is to be a success. Written by Haven Brothers Movie