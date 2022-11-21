The Original of the Forgery

Not Available

The plot lasts from 1945 until today's day. Pavle, Stojan and Dragisa, the three war friends are taking different positions within the society immediately after the war. Pavle, a former war commissar, is now a school teacher. Thanks to him, Stojan, who was a bakery assistant before the war, does the job of a district committee's secretary, while Dragisa works in the state's secret police. The reason of conflict between Pavle and Stojan in 1947 was Stojan's fiancée Lena, who loves Pavle, marries him and gets pregnant, right when Pavle is taken to the state prison. Stojan accepts his wife and kid again, but the avalanche of political events will make all them unable to stop the inevitable catastrophe.