Lizzy Calgrove reflects on her experience as an orphan placed in the government program intended to re-home lost children in 1800s America. Twenty years prior, when her father and union soldier, Jack Calgrove, returns home from war he finds that his wife has passed away from tuberculosis, and his small children, including Lizzy, were sent west on the Orphan Train. After discovering this horrible mistake, we follow his quest, along with other desperate parents and good-hearted individuals, to reunite lost children with their families.