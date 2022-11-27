The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2011: Animation

Not Available

Collective screening of the Academy Award nominated short films from the Animation category for 2011. (1) Madagascar, Carnet de Voyage (Travel Journal), Sacrebleu Prod., France, 11 min. (2) Let's Pollute, no company listed, USA, 6 min. (3) The Gruffalo, Magic Light Pic., UK/Germany, 27 min. (4) The Lost Thing, Passion Pic., Australia/UK, 15 min. (5) Day & Night, Pixar, USA, 6 min. (6) Urs, Filmakademie Baden-Württemburg, Germany, 10 min. (7) The Cow That Wanted To Be a Hamburger, Bill Plympton Studios, USA, 6 min.